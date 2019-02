Ukraine has confirmed that it will not take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest after a controversial contractual disagreement with its nominee.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the contest, confirmed "with sadness" Ukraine's decision to miss the 2019 show.

"There will be further discussions between the EBU and [Ukraine's broadcaster] UA:PBC on this matter but we hope to see them again in 2020," the organisers added.

Ukrainian singer Maruv was due to represent her country at the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv after topping a public vote on Saturday, but was dropped after she refused to sign a contract with UA:PBC.

The proposed contract from the Ukrainian broadcasting authority included restrictions on performing in Russia.

Maruv argued that signing the contract would have made her a propagandist for the Kiev government.

"I am a citizen of Ukraine, pay taxes and sincerely love Ukraine. But I am not ready to come up with slogans and turn my participation in the contest into a promotional activity for our politicians," she wrote on Facebook.

"I am a musician, not a puppet for the political arena," she added.

Commenting on Wednesday's decision, UA:PBC said the drama had higlighted a "systematic problem with the music industry in Ukraine."

The problem, UA:PBC added, was "the connection of artists with an aggressor state with whom we are in the fifth year of military conflict."

"Whilst for some, these links are acceptable, for others it causes indignation and unacceptance."

"Given the current situation, and following Ukrainian law on public broadcasting, as well as conditions of excessive politicisation of the national selection process, UA:PBC has decided to withdraw from the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest."