As Brexit runs out of time, Theresa May runs out of patience | Raw Politics

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was short on patience while addressing Brexit questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"Can I just say to the right honourable gentleman if he wants to end the uncertainty and deal with the issues he raised in his response to my statement then he should vote for a deal. Simples," she said.

The phrase "simples" is familiar to many, as it was used as the catchphrase for Aleksandr the Meerkat, the mascot for comparethemarket.com. The phrase was first used in a commercial for the site in 2009.

Some Twitter users called out May for using the dated phrase to address the present Brexit situation.

With just over a month until the UK is supposed to leave the EU, May has still not put together a plan to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

