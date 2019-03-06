Watch: John Bercow struggles to get order in the House of Commons

During today's Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, speaker John Bercow, struggled to regain order from MPs.

He stepped in after an exchange between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Kirsty Blackman on Brexit and Scotland.

"Order, order, calm, order, no, yes, no, order, order," he repeated in his inimitable manner.

"Difference of opinion is of the essence of politics. There is an elaborate combination of finger wagging and head shaking going on which may be personally therapeutic but is institutionally disadvantageous," he said.

His comments were met with jeering, and then, eventually, order.