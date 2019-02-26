Venice Carnival kicks off with woman in butterfly costume jumping off from St Mark’s Campanile

As per tradition, the Venice Carnival will kick off with a woman in a butterfly costume jumping off from St Mark’s Campanile.

This year’s butterfly suit will be different from the others after costume designer Stefano Nicolao changed the wings’ material to resemble iconic Venetian glassware.

For the first time, the angel's wings are not made of feathers, but in this material that reminds us in some ways of our traditional glassware," said the designer.

This year's butterfly dress is also lighter than others because it's made out of synthetic fabric.