Bootleg liquor kills scores in India

At least 150 people have died from drinking toxic illegal liquor in northeast India known as "hooch" or "country liquor".

Two hundred others have been hospitalised in Assam.

A number of women are among the casualties as many tea plantation workers had just received their wages.

Sixteen people have already been arrested according to Reuters.

Parthompratim Saikai, Deputy Police Superintendent said, "Action is being taken against whoever is involved in the business of making liquor. The excise department has started its operation. The police are helping them and accordingly, the investigations will continue".

It's believed to be the deadliest case since 2011 when 172 people died in West Bengal.

The first people died on Thursday according to officials.