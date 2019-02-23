Hurricane Bora hits Italian and Croatian coasts

The coasts of Italy and Croatia were hit by hurricane Bora on Saturday. In Bari, Italy, waves in the harbour were so high that they washed over the deck of a cargo ship.

The wind broke road barriers and made trees fall on the road in Split, Croatia. Some cars were trapped under fallen trees.

In Sibenik, Croatia, firefighters had to estinguish fires.

Near the Croatian town of Zadar, road signs and bus shelters fell due to the hurricane.

In the port of Dubrovnik in Croatia, the wind was so strong it whipped up water.