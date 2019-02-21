BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Republican candidate Mark Harris calls for new election in North Carolina disputed House race

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Dartunorro Clark with NBC News Politics
Image:
@ Copyright :
Travis Long The News and Observer via AP, Pool
Text size Aa Aa

Republican candidate Mark Harris on Thursday called for new election in the North Carolina disputed House race.

Harris' request for a new election came after several days of a state Board of Elections hearing that is seeking to determine whether there was misconduct with mail-in ballots in the state's 9th congressional district. Harris testified Thursday morning that he had no knowledge of the alleged illegal activities of a political operative hired by his campaign.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

More about