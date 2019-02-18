BREAKING NEWS

EU to consider increasing sanctions on Russia over conflict in Ukraine

By Euronews 
Nearly 13,000 people have been killed in five years of fighting in the border region between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict pitches government forces against Russian-backed separatists. Later today European Union Foreign Ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss increasing sanctions against Moscow.

NBC’s Bill Neely visited the battleground of Europe’s often-forgotten war. Those on the Ukrainian side clearly see Russia as being behind the separatist movement.

Ukrainian Army Officer Dmitri Kebtz said: “It’s my country. It’s my earth. It’s mine. I was born in this place.”

And Ukrainian MP Mustafa Nayyem claimed: “Russia is not ready to accept Ukraine as an independent country.”

