"We're being set upon" - police attacked during 'Yellow Vest' protest

Remarkable footage has emerged of a police patrol coming under attack during Yellow Vest protests in the French city of Lyon.

"We are being set upon,” a police officer is heard as he calls for assistance.

The incident occurred as protesters blocked traffic on the A7 motorway which runs through the centre of the city.

The police van was stuck in the traffic when it was surrounded by demonstrators. Some wore yellow vests, others did not.

As the driver tries to make her way through the traffic, her colleague is heard trying to keep her calm.

Slowly, slowly, he says.

At other times he is heard urging her to keep going, even as protesters block their path.

The attack continues for more than a minute before police reinforcements arrive.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner condemned the attack, saying such violence would not be tolerated.