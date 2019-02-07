First Read's Morning Clips: Harassment or legitimate investigation?

TRUMP AGENDA: Harassment or legitimate investigation?

The president is lashing out as Democrats continue to step up their inquiries into his administration.

New Trump administration rules make it easier to sell U.S. guns overseas.

The president has attended just 17 intelligence briefings in the last 85 days.

The New York Times writes about resistance to Trump's new trade deal in Congress.

Trump is using an old playbook by talking about the evils of "socialism."

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she's pulling the state's National Guard troops from the border.

The cost of the border deployments could cost a billion dollars by the end of this fiscal year.

Farmers are getting close to a crisis point on Trump policies, POLITICO writes.

DEM AGENDA: On the Green New Deal

Democrats are pitching their Green New Deal in earnest.

Nancy Pelosi is predicting that the GOP won't go for another shutdown.

NBC's Ben Kamisar has the scoop on what happens if resignations roil Virginia.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's accuserhas stepped forward.

The Washington Post is calling for Northam's resignation.

2020: I'm sorry, so sorry - please accept my apology

Elizabeth Warren is still apologizing for the controversy over her claims of Native American heritage.

The New York Times reports on Beto O'Rourke's feelings of alienation as a youngster in New York City.

Joe Biden is speaking with Hill Democrats about a possible run.

It doesn't sound like Mitch Landrieu is leaning yes.

Some Democrats are asking: Should Stacey Abrams aim higher?

2020 Democrats are heading to California for cash.