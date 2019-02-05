Dutch former far-right politician converts to Islam

A former politician of the far-right Dutch PVV party announced on Monday he has converted to Isalm.

Joram Van Klaveren told Dutch radio he made the switch while writing an anti-Islam book.

"During that writing I came across more and more things that made my view on Islam falter," Van Klaveren said.

He was a member of parliament for Geert Wilders Freedom Party (PVV) between 2010-2014 but left after Wilders' asked supporters in 2014 if they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands.

Van Klaveren set up his own party, For Netherlands, but left politics after he failed to win a seat in the 2017 national election.

Geert Wilders Reuters

Wilders told RTL television news: "What a story... it's like a vegetarian going to work in a slaughterhouse. I have no words,"

He is not the first far-right Dutch politician to convert to Islam. Arnoud van Doorn, a former PVV official, previously made the change to Islam.