First Read's Morning Clips: The return of Herman Cain?

TRUMP AGENDA: The return of Herman Cain?

Is the president really thinkingabout naming Herman Cain to the Fed?

Congress is getting more and more antsy about Trump's foreign policy, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Josh Lederman write.

The Senatebroadly rebukedTrump's plans to withdraw from Syria and Afghanistan.

In a draft report, the Pentagon warns that — without military pressure — ISIS could regain its territory in 6-12 months.

And the president is now claimingthat the media fabricated a conflict between himself and his intelligence chiefs.

Trump is callingimmigration negotiations a "waste of time," adding that he's "set the stage for doing what I'm going to do."

It's unclear how the president could find a path to victory on the wall, though.

As the president's standing dips, Republicansare seizing on Democrats' most controversial proposals as a way to unify.

And abortion is becoming a hot-button topic for 2020.

The publisher of the New York Times asked Trumpabout the term "fake news" and its consequences.

New evidence about Donald Trump Jr.'s phone records appears to refute a theory that he spoke to his father on the phone as the Trump Tower meeting was being set up.

2020: The book on Cory Booker

Cory Booker is in.

The Washington Post looks at the relationship between Trump and Michael Bloomberg.

Trump has a massive fundraising advantageover the 2020 Democrats.

Dems aren't taking killing the filibuster off the table.

POLITICO looks at how Kamala Harris fought "revenge porn."

It looks like Elizabeth Warren's formal announcement is coming next weekend.

Warren's lane in 2020? "Billionaire-slayer."

Steve Bullock has plenty of fans— among Republicans.

Sherrod Brown is making his pitch in Iowa.

Howard Schultz faced a protest in his hometown over his potential 2020 bid.

The Draft Beto movement is hitting New Hampshire.