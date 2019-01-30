Bocuse d'Or: behind the scenes at Lyon's gastronomic olympics

One of the world's most prestigious culinary contests is underway in Lyon with the most promising chefs from 24 countries battling for recognition.

Half of the contestants already completed the contest yesterday, the other half get their aprons on today.

Bocuse d’Or is the culinary equivalent of the Olympic Games - a contest showcasing skills, excellence and creativity, in the spirit of a sporting event.

This edition is the first one without its creator, three Michelin Star chef Paul Bocuse, who passed away one year ago.

"I think that my father 32 years ago could never have imagined the magnitude of this contest,” Jérôme Bocuse, President of Bocuse d'Or “When we see these supporters crossing the planet to attend the Bocuse d'Or, we realise the sheer size of the competition,”

The chefs have 5 hours and 35 minutes to prepare two elaborate presentations. The theme on a platter is a rack of suckling calf, with five prime ribs. The theme on a plate is a vegetable chartreuse with seafood. A jury of renowned chefs will judge them.

"We have a regulation that offers more opportunities to emerging countries,” said Régis Marcon, President of the International Organising Committee “This gives them the chance to showcase their countries’ culinary origins, and perhaps win the competition, or make it onto the podium,"

"Looking back at the history of this competition, the Northern European Countries realised very early on the importance of this challenge, and for them it was a way to turn over a new page in their gastronomy, and that's great,"

Euronews' Cinzia Rizzi went behind the scenes at the competition - Click on the player above to watch the full report.