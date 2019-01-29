Europe briefing: six stories to know about today

1. UK Parliament to vote on amendments to Brexit deal

British MPs are preparing to debate and vote on amendments to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday evening. The amendment vote follows May's historic defeat earlier this month on her draft deal.

It was the biggest parliamentary defeat in the UK's history.

May has in recent days urged MPs to support an alternative to the Irish backstop, one of the most contentious issues in the deal. | read more

READ: What are the amendments seeking to change the course of Brexit?

2. UK Parliament approves trial for MPs to vote by proxy

British MPs on parental leave will now be able to cast their votes via a proxy after the House of Commons approved a year-long trial on Monday.

The trial, which came into immediate effect, will be used first by Labour's Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq for Tuesday's vote on amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Previously, parliament did not allow proxy votes for ill or incapacitated MPs.

This rule led to a heavily pregnant Siddiq earlier this month being forced to delay her caesarian-section in order to be allowed to vote on May's initial withdrawal agreement. | read more

3. Brexit could increase cardiovascular deaths, medical study finds

Brexit could increase deaths from heart disease and strokes due to hikes in prices on imported fruit and vegetables, scientists have said.

A study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Open on Monday said the UK population would decrease its intake of fruit and vegetables following a forced hike in trade costs after the UK leaves the European Union on March 29.

This would lead to a greater chance of the population suffering with cardiovascular diseases. | read more

4. Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index: who are the best and worst in Europe?

Greece was the European Union member state that saw the biggest decrease in annual rankings measuring perceptions of corruption across the world.

It dropped three points in a year and is one of five countries in the bloc considered to be more corrupt than it is clean.

Transparency International’s (TI) rankings listed Bulgaria as the EU country where corruption is felt the most.

Greece is the second worst in the bloc followed by Hungary, Romania and Croatia. | read more

5. Pop singer’s shock after ‘finding two stowaways’ on her UK-bound tour bus

A singer-songwriter has expressed her shock after the discovery of two stowaways on her UK-bound tour bus.

Amy Shark was en route from Brussels when the pair were found in the luggage compartment of the vehicle.

The 32-year-old Australian took to Twitter to say it was a “scary” and “heartbreaking” for the would-be migrants. | read more

6. Tennis star Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery

British tennis star Andy Murray has undergone hip resurfacing surgery, he confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

Posting a picture of himself from his hospital bed, the former tennis world number one said he was "feeling a bit battered and bruised" but hoped the surgery would help cease the pain.

7. World Gastronomy cook-off begins in Lyon and honours late chef extraordinaire, Paul Bocuse

The 2019 Bocuse d'Or is under way in the French city of Lyon, with chefs representing 24 countries battling for top prizes across two days.

The event is one of the world's most prestigious cooking competitions – it was named after world-renowned French chef Paul Bocuse, who died a year ago.

This year, Bocuse d’Or pays tribute to him and Joël Robuchon, who was the first and latest Honorary President of the Bocuse d’Or. | read more

As it happened on Tuesday, January 29

This is how we covered key developments this morning.