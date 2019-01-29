Pop singer’s shock after ‘finding two stowaways’ on her UK-bound tour bus

A singer-songwriter has expressed her shock after the discovery of two stowaways on her UK-bound tour bus.

Amy Shark was en route from Brussels when the pair were found in the luggage compartment of the vehicle.

The 32-year-old Australian took to Twitter to say it was a “scary” and “heartbreaking” for the would-be migrants.

Shark told Australian media that the pair walked away after being discovered.

“We just found two people hiding in our tour bus, in the luggage carrier, trying to sneak across the border into the UK,” Shark said.

“No idea how they got in there or who they are or their plans. I didn’t think this stuff happened I’m so naive hey. Everyone’s ok though.

“The situation is scary. I feel for them, a very dangerous way to chase a new life. It’s heartbreaking but the bus is also my home when I’m on the road and I didn’t expect to find people hiding in it.”

The discovery comes amid concern in the UK over a recent increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.