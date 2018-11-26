BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine

Watch: Russian vessel ram Ukraine boat

 Comments
Now Reading :

Watch: Russian vessel ram Ukraine boat

Watch: Russian vessel ram Ukraine boat
Text size Aa Aa

Russia seized three Ukraine ships in the Black Sea on Sunday in an ““openly aggressive” manner, the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Footage thought to have been taken during the skirmish has been shared on social media.

The vessels were approaching the Kerch Strait when the tugboat was struck, damaging its engine, guardrail and outer shell.