Ukraine slams Russian ‘aggression’ after boat is ‘rammed’ in sea standoff

Ukraine and Russia have accused one another of “provocation” after one of Kyiv’s boats was “rammed” in a standoff off the coast of Crimea on Sunday. Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

The boats were approaching the Kerch Strait between Crimea and Russia when the tug boat was struck, damaging its engine, guard rail and outer shell.

Three vessels, including two small warships and a tug boat, were sailing from Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov when they were confronted by Russian border ships in a “openly aggressive” manner , the Ukranian Navy said in a statement.

“The Russian Federation has once again demonstrated its aggressive nature and complete neglect of the norms of international law,” the Navy said, referring to a treaty from 2003 which guarantees free passage through the Kerch Strait for Ukrainian and Russian vessels.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry added that they would liaise with their allies concerning Moscow’s “violent acts”, saying they “pose a threat to the security of all states of the Black Sea region, and therefore require a clear reaction from the international community”.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), meanwhile, says Kyiv “illegally” entered its territorial waters and carried out “dangerous manoeuvres” against the orders of Russian authorities, prompting them to act.

Passage through the Kerch Strait had been “temporarily blocked” by Russian ships “for security reasons” when the incident unravelled, they added.