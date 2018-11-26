NASA’s InSight lander arrives on Mars

Touch down confirmed! NASA’s Mars InSight lander has landed on the Red Planet on Monday, following a seven-month journey covering over 484 million kilometres.

The US space agency’s robotic lander is on a mission to find out how warm and geologically active the planet is.

InSight should land on a sandy area of Mars, where it will take readings on the heat of the core, up to five metres below the surface.

It should descend with a parachute and retrorockets, and land on the smooth plains of Elysium Planitia at around 3pm ET (9pm CET).

However, it is notoriously difficult to touch down on Mars.

Only NASA has so far managed to carry out a controlled entry, descent and landing, and many missions have failed.

