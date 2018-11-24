Mother gives birth to baby boy on Paris metro

It happened at Glacière station on the line that links the Arc de Triomphe with Nation, to the east of the city.

A baby was born in the Paris metro on Wednesday evening, transport authorities in the French capital have confirmed .

Paris transport authority RATP thanked the doctor that was in the same carriage as the mother-to-be and helped deliver the baby.

The baby boy, called Ousmane, according to the Huffington Post, was then taken to a Paris hospital for further treatment.

RATP said in a tweet he would be allowed to travel free on its transport network until his 25th birthday.

It is not the first time a baby has been born on Paris' transport network. Last June, a baby was delivered on the RER A line.