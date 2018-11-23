Amnesty International: Homeless Roma and other EU migrants live in dangerous conditions in Sweden

The organisation says that Swedish authorities deliberately deny these migrants access to the most basic services, such as water or healthcare.

Thousands of homeless Roma and other EU migrants are living in desperate situations across Sweden, according to a new report published by Amnesty International.

Amnesty International carried out interviews with 58 EU migrants from Romania - the majority of whom are Roma.

”They live in desperate conditions, out in shacks in the woods, they sleep in cars when it’s below freezing, they sleep under bridges,” Johanna Westeson, Legal Adviser at Amnesty International Sweden told Good Morning Europe.

One of the key findings of the report is that many in this group fall through the cracks due to ”inadequate legal and policy frameworks.”

”The policies are based on the assumption that they are here temporarily, but really they live like this for years in the social and legal vacuum,” Westeson added.

However, the report has also found that in some areas ”simple policy changes at the local level are making a real difference”, highlighting Lund and Gotland where year-round shelters were available for people.