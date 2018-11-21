Kenya: Gunmen kidnap Italian volunteer, wound five in trading centre attack

He added that the US intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia even though "it could very well be" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had knowledge of Khashoggi's death.

Trump backs Saudi Arabia: The US will stand by the Saudis despite international condemnation of Jamal Khashoggi's murder, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Italy budget deadline: The European Commission will move to discipline Italy over its 2019 budget after Rome defied EU objections to its plans to borrow and spend more next year, three officials close to the process said on Friday.

The EU will take the first step in its excessive deficit procedure on November 21, focusing on Italy's failure to reduce its debt. Italy's populist government said it would stick with its high-spending budget plan, in a rejection of calls by the EU to revise its fiscal targets.

May expected in Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May is Wednesday night expected in Brussels to meet President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker as part of ongoing talks on future ties after Brexit.

