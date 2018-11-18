Macron pleads for EU unity in Berlin

"Europe and the Franco-German couple at its centre have the duty and the task not to let the world drift into chaos and to bring it on a peaceful course. And that is why Europe must become stronger. That is why Europe needs more sovereignty, because it will never be equal to its role if it itself becomes the pawn of the great powers, if it does not take more responsibility for its own security and defence, and if it is satisfied with a subordinate role on the world stage," he warned.

Before calling for a more unified Europe in front of Germany's parliamentarians Macron attended "Youth for Peace", an international youth meeting in Berlin, where he chatted with young delegates from all over the world. He also laid a wreath for Germany's war dead.