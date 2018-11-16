A statue of an owl in the northern Serbian town of Kikinda has come under fire from locals, who think it looks like a phallus.
Watch: Phallic-shaped owl statue doesn't fly with Serbian town
The statue was inspired by local long-eared owls, as the town is home to one of the world’s largest roosting populations of the species.
But residents of Kikinda are now calling for it to be removed, because of its supposedly phallic shape.
Social media users have expressed concerns that the statue will make the town an object of ridicule, Reuters reports.
Local sculptor Jovan Blat, who made the statue, told Belgrade's Vecernje Novosti newspaper last week that he was ready to make a differently-shaped statue.