Second Trump-Kim summit to go forward without list of nuclear weapons, Pence says

SINGAPORE — The U.S. will not require North Korea to provide a complete list of its nuclear weapons and missile sites before a second summit between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News in an interview on Thursday.

Since an initial agreement for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula was reached between Trump and Kim in June, the United States has pressed the North Koreans to provide information on the entirety of its nuclear operations. The Kim regime has refused to provide the details of the country's operations and postponed scheduled meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeoin New York City last week.

The second Trump-Kim meeting, slated for after the New Year, will be where a "verifiable plan" to disclose the sites and weapons must be reached, he said, adding: "Now we need to see results."