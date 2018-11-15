Watch: May comes under fire from MPs amid Brexit fallout

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s tough day continued in parliament, when she came under fire on Thursday from MPs over her draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.
During three hours of questioning, May faced a barrage of criticism from MPs from across all parties, including her own.
The draft deal was slammed as "a huge and damaging failure", "botched", and “the biggest voluntary surrender of sovereignty in living memory”.
MPs said the deal would make the UK poorer, and vowed that it would be “ferociously opposed”.
