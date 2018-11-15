Timeline of a tumultuous day for Theresa May

The Brexit deal was published Wednesday and with it has come chaos.

Euronews takes a look at the political fallout so far on Thursday.

Thursday morning

:: Junior minister Shailesh Vara is the first of several resignations. He sends a tweet with his resignation letter and says May’s Brexit deal leaves the UK in “a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation”.

:: Brexit minister Dominic Raab then rocks Westminster by announcing he has resigned from Theresa May’s government. It prompts the pound to slip against major currencies.

:: An hour later another big player announces she is quitting May’s Cabinet: this time it’s work and pensions minister Esther McVey.

“The proposals put before cabinet, which will soon be judged by the entire country, means handing over around £39bn to the EU without anything in return,” she writes in her resignation letter.

:: Theresa May prepares to head parliament to brief MPs on the Brexit deal with those resignations still ringing in her ears.

:: Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, then becomes the fourth resignation from May’s government, tweeting her decision.

:: Shortly afterwards, Suella Braveman, a junior minister in the Department for Exiting the EU, becomes the fifth resignation.

:: May begins her statement to the House of Commons and says the deal she has struck with Brussels is in the interests of the British people. Jeremy Corbyn, who heads up the opposition Labour Party, says the agreement is a “huge and damaging failure”.

:: An hour into the debate Chris Leslie MP notes that not a single politician on either side of parliament has supported May’s plans.

:: Penny Mordaunt, a senior minister who many tipped to quit over May’s Brexit deal, walks out of parliament.

:: Conservative MP Ranil Jayawardena, a parliamentary private secretary in the Ministry of Justice, resigns.

Thursday afternoon

:: Prominent Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg announces he has written a letter to the 1922 committee calling for a vote of no confidence in May. If the names of 48 Conservative MPs are gathered, a leadership contest would likely be launched.

:: Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, hands in his letter of no confidence in Mrs May, tweeting a picture of it.

:: Steve Baker MP also tweets a picture of his letter of no confidence in Theresa May, sent last month to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

:: Rehman Chishti, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham, announces on Twitter his resignation as vice-chairman of the Conservative Party.

:: The MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, writes to Sir Graham Brady saying she has lost confidence in the Brexit policy of the Prime Minister.

Thursday evening

:: At a Downing Street press conference, Theresa May says she believes in her deal "with every fibre of my being".

:: The Prime Minister later tweets saying that the course she has set out is the right one for the UK.

:: In an email to Labour Party members, Jeremy Corbyn confirms that his party will support the campaign for another public vote on Brexit if a general election is not possible.