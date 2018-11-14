Trump nearing completion on answers to Mueller's Russia questions

President Trump's legal team is nearing completion of written answers to questions posed by special counsel Robert Mueller that may be submitted as early as this week, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News Tuesday.

The answers will pertain only to matters relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election, not obstruction of justice, the source said.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has previously said that obstruction questions were off limits, although he was less definitive in an interview with NBC News.