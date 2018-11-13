Report: Amazon chooses NYC, Northern Virginia for new headquarters

After more than a year-long, high-profile evaluation of more than 230 contenders, online retail giant Amazon has chosen two locations for its second and third North American headquarters — New York City and Northern Virginia — according to reports.

Amazon is expected to make the announcement that it has selected Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia, as early as Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news citing anonymous sources.

NBC News reported last week that Amazon had decided to split its sought-after office location between two cities.

Amazon's pledged 50,000 new jobs will be divided evenly between the two cities, the Journal reported. It's not clear how Amazon will split its estimated$5 billion inspendingto build a campus comparable to its original Seattle home base.

The company also said that it expects construction and operation of the so-called HQ2 to create "tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community."