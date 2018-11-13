Baku celebrates 5th International Theatre Conference

By Euronews • last updated: 13/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

Philosophy of theatre in the 21st century and the concept of existence were just some of the big themes at this year's International Theatre Conference in Azerbaijan. The event in Baku, in its 5th edition, offered a rich programme bringing together scores of theatre experts from across the world. For the event's organisers, theatre has a critical role to play in allowing people and citizens to discover their place in society.

The 2nd International Theatre Festival, a corresponding event in Azerbaijan's capital, opened immediately after the conference. Under the theme "Theatre without Borders", the programme included plays, opera, modern ballet and an array of experimental work from international theatre companies. The festival also had puppet shows for the younger generation of theatre goers