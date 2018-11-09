Good morning, Europe. Here are some of the key developments so far:
California bar shooting latest; WW1 centenary commemorations; and Brexit deal rumours
Melbourne stabbing: Several people have been stabbed in Melbourne, police say. Footage on Twitter shows a man later threatening officers before being shot. It is unclear if the incident is terror-related.
Poland march ban overturned: A court in Warsaw overturns the city mayor's decision to call off a far-right march scheduled for Sunday to celebrate the centenary of Polish independence, after the organisers appealed.
Weber to replace Juncker?Manfred Weber wins the backing of Europe's centre-right parties to stand in the race to become European Commission president in 2019.
California bar shooting: Police have named the suspect as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who had suspected mental health issues. Long had likely shot himself.
