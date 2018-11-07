Terror plot targets Macron

Six far right extremists in France have been arrested over a suspected terror plot targeting President Emmanuel Macron.
The five men and one women were detained after the French domestic intelligence agency the DGSI carried out raids in three different regions. The arrests come as Macron prepares to welcome more than 60 world leaders to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.
Yesterday in Reims he was joined by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali to inaugurate a new monument dedicated to African soldiers who fought during the war.
Euronews’s Anelise Borges reports on the latest developments.