Live updates: EU anniversary, Khashoggi latest and Pittsburgh charges

Khashoggi latest: Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office has said that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October and his body was dismembered and disposed of.

Pittsburgh charges: The suspect in a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers is due to appear at a second hearing in federal court after he was charged on Wednesday on a total of 44 counts.

EU anniversary: Europe marks the 25th anniversary of the Maastricht Treaty, which formally created the EU. The treaty was signed on February 7, 1992 by members of the European Community in Maastricht, the Netherlands, to further European integration, and came into force on November 1, 1993.

