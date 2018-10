Turkish prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled in consulate; body dismembered

Text size Aa Aa

Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, and his body was dismembered and disposed of, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Ifran Fidan's office added that discussions with the Saudi chief prosecutor had yielded no "concrete results" despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.