One man’s revulsion is another man’s delight. At least, that’s the premise behind the newly opened Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden.
Disgusting Food Museum to make gross profit with bull penis, mouse wine
It has 80 different items on the menu, including sheep eyeball juice, fermented shark, bull testicles, and maggot-infested cheese.
Visitors will be invited to taste and smell certain foods.
One of the dishes on offer is the Icelandic delicacy Kæstur hákarl consisting of cured shark which has fermented for over 4 months. One female visitor seemed to not be a big fan of the food, remarking that it was like"chewing on a urine-infested mattress."
The founders of the museum say they hope to challenge people's perception of food.