Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan tried their hand at 'gumboot' throwing in a rather rainy New Zealand.
Meghan beats Harry in New Zealand 'welly-wanging' competition
The Duchess of Sussex came displayed superior "welly-wanging" skills and was rewarded with a "gumboot" shaped trophy for her efforts.
The royal couple attended a dedication ceremony in Redvale on Tuesday and were joined by children from the 'Trees in Survival' group.
The pair also were gifted infant sized Wellingtons for their unborn baby.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planted trees and unveiled a plaque at a ceremony to mark the entry of Carol Whaley Native Bush into the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a network of indigenous forest conservation initiatives.
The Royal Couple will later visit a charity with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and greet locals in Auckland.
The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex announced that they were expecting their first child at the beginning of their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.