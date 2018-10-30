Did Angela Merkel’s handling of the migrant crisis seal her fate? | View

She first came to power at the head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) when Bill Clinton was in the White House, Tony Blair was British prime minister and Jacques Chirac was the resident of the Elysée Palace. But after a further electoral blow for her party in Hesse on Sunday, Angela Merkel has fired the starting gun on her retirement, confirming she will not be standing for re-election as chairwoman of the CDU in December or as Chancellor in 2021. Euronews asks political analyst Leopold Traugott about what impact the news of Merkel’s long goodbye will have on Germany and the rest of Europe.

Euronews:Is Angela Merkel’s decision to step down in 2021 good or bad news for Europe? In other words, having been a symbolic leader of European unity, has she now become a burden for those who want to build a more integrated continent?

Leopold Traugott: It is true that Merkel has, over the past few years, become a polarising figure in European politics - particularly with southern and eastern European leaders - due to her handling of the Eurozone and refugee crises. In that sense, her successor as Chancellor will face both the opportunity and challenge of repairing some of these relationships.

Nevertheless, it will be hard to bill her departure simply as good news for Europe. Merkel certainly made her fair share of mistakes, but she was committed to the European project and to Germany’s central role in it. She could not always deliver what her European partners expected or hoped for, due in part to German public opinion which, on the whole, remains sceptical of many of the integrationist projects promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron, for example. These will be limitations that Merkel’s successor will have to deal with as well.