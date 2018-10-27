Hours after mail bomb arrest, Trump attacks 'Crooked Hillary,' media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump returned to campaign mode Friday night, attacking Democrats and the media just hours after authoritiesarrested and charged Cesar Sayoc in connection to the series of bombs that were mailed to critics of President Trump and a media organization this week.

"Political violence must never ever be allowed in America, and I will do everything in my power to stop it," Trump said as the rally began. "Everyone will benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction."