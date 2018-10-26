Spain’s National Police announced on Thursday, October 25, they had seized more than six tons of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas imported to the southern city of Malaga from Costa Rica.
Watch: Spanish police seize six tons of cocaine hidden in banana cargo
@ Copyright :Reuters
Police in a statement said 16 people were arrested in the operation where officers raided 20 properties, recovering 300,000 euros and several firearms. T
The investigation into the drugs ring lasted for almost a year and also involved Portuguese and U.S. officials, it said.
This video shows footage from the raid at an industrial warehouse in Malaga.