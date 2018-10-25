This isn't fake news: CNN president blasts Trump for attacks on the media

The president of CNN strongly criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his anti-media rhetoric, just hours after the network discovered that a pipe bomb had been sent to its headquarters in New York.

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. "The President, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that."