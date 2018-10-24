The United States intends to follow through with a plan to withdraw from a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.
US set to withdraw from INF treaty
US National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the formal notice of withdrawal “will be filed in due course."
US President Donald Trump announced last Saturday that he wanted to abandon the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.
"Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement, so we're going to terminate the agreement, and we're going to pull out," Trump told reporters after a rally in Nevada.
The INF, signed in 1987 by then-US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, banned all ground-launched missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500km.
Russia has said it will respond "in kind" if the US begins to develop nuclear weapons.
Officials also announced that US President Donald Trump would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks next month in Paris.