Ethical and sustainable trainers

Ethical and sustainable trainers

Ethical and sustainable trainers
Since 2015, the Pan-European campaign Change Your Shoes has been raising awareness on the dangers of using chromium in leather tanning and on the bad working conditions in tanneries related to shoe production. It’s no secret this particular side of the fashion industry suffers from high-intensity labour processes to produce on short deadlines and very low prices its annual 23 billion pair thus worsening the living and working conditions of millions of workers. As a consumer (and sneakers’ fan), you can chose to invest in ethical and sustainable brands that produce differently by promoting local craftsmanship (Panafrica, N’Go Shoes), fair working conditions (Veja, Matt and Nat) whilst also caring for the environment (Elephbo, Adidas, Simple Shoes). Find out the one for you in this Living it selection gathering our favourite pair of trainers to wear this Autumn.

PANAFRICA, Casablanca Trainers, €85

Shop now

SIMPLE SHOES, Waveoff Brown Hemp, €80

Shop now

ELEPHBO, Handmade with recycled cement bags (woven plastic), €160

Shop now

VEJA x Bellerose, €140

Shop now

ADIDAS x PARLEY, Ultraboost St Shoes, €182

Shop now

N'GO SHOES, Hand woven in Vietnam, €69

Shop now

MATT AND NAT, €88

Shop now

Header picture: VEJA

