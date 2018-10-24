Ariane 6 rocket hits key milestone

The launch of the Ariane 6 rocket has cleared a significant hurdle on the path towards its maiden voyage in 2020 – qualification tests on the rocket’s Vinci® engine were completed on October 12 in Vernon, France.

The engine, which will power the upper stage of Ariane 6, has the ability to re-ignite as often as necessary. This will allow the rocket to place several payloads into orbit at different locations. ArianeGroup CEO Alain Charmeau said that the first Vinci engine flight model is scheduled to be assembled in 2019.