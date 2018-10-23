BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Watch: Heavy rainfall turns bridge into spectacular waterfall in Southern Italy

Watch: Heavy rainfall turns bridge into spectacular waterfall in Southern Italy
Heavy rain was reported in the southern Italian commune of Gagliano del Capo on October 22 as bad weather affected much of the country.

In the video, water gushes over the sides of the structure, which is located in Gagliano del Capo province, pouring into the valley below.

Owners of Bar Ristorante L'Incanto, who posted the footage on Facebook, criticised the bridge's design for allowing the phenomenon to happen.

It comes during a wave of extreme weather across the country where flooding has brought some areas to a total standstill.