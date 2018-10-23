The United States has identified some Saudi officials responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and is taking action, including revoking visas and exploring sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
US to revoke visas of Saudi officials implicated in death of Khashoggi, Pompeo says
US to revoke visas of Saudi officials implicated in death of Khashoggi, Pompeo says
"These penalties will not be the last word on the matter from the United States," Pompeo told reporters. "We're making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence."
The briefing comes after Pompeo's return from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
President Donald Trump said in a tweet last week that he was sending Pompeo there to speak with Saudi Arabia's King Salman. On that trip, Pompeo also flew to Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Khashoggi case.