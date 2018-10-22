Good morning, Europe. Here are the key developments:
Live: Khashoggi 'murdered'; Brexit woes; and US-Russia tension
Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia admits journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at its Istanbul consulate but claims it was a "rogue operation" that the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew anything about.
Brexit pressure: Rumours are swirling over the future of British Prime Minister Theresa May amid anger over how is handled Brexit negotiations with Brussels. It comes after a large anti-Brexit rally in London on Saturday.
Nuclear weapons treaty: Vladimir Putin is set to quiz US national security advisor John Bolton over why Washington is pulling out of a treaty that elimated nuclear missiles from Europe.
Follow our live updates here: