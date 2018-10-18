A plane carrying first lady Melania Trump returned to Joint Base Andrews shortly after takeoff on Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" caused smoke and the smell of something burning.
Melania Trump's plane suffers 'mechanical issue,' returns to Joint Base Andrews
Reporters traveling with her on the plane said a burning smell filled the cabin about ten minutes after takeoff, and "a thin haze of smoke" was visible. Reporters were given wet towels to cover their faces if the smell worsened, but the smoke dissipated before the plane landed safely back at Andrews. The press was told that the incident was due to a "mechanical issue."
The first lady has deplaned.
Melania Trump was en route to Philadelphia, where she was expected to meet with families affected by the opioid crisis and tour a neonatal intensive care nursery.
