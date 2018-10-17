A blast and mass shooting at a technical college in Crimea that left at least 18 people dead could have been a terror attack, Russia has claimed.
Crimea: Student ‘shoots himself’ after deadly bomb and gun rampage at college
Forty other people were injured in the attack in Kerch, said Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-backed prime minister
It was carried out by a male student at the college, Aksyonov added, who then shot himself, according to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee.
"It's a colossal tragedy," said Aksyonov on television.
Russian federal investigators named the attacker as Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, and said most of his victims were teenagers.
They added in a statement on their website, said: "According to preliminary information, today in the dining room of the Kerch Polytechnic College an unidentified explosive device filled with metal objects exploded."
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said officials are looking into the possibililty it was a terrorist attack.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.