A Russian teenager has been sentenced to life imprisonment for carrying out a deadly shooting at Perm State University.

Six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the attack in the Urals last year.

Timur Bekmansourov was convicted of murder and attempted murder "for reasons related to hooliganism," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old had pleaded guilty to the charges but had asked the court not to impose the maximum life sentence.

Bekmansourov was a student at the Perm University Law Faculty and had a permit to carry weapons.

On 20 September 2021, he arrived at the university campus with a smoothbore rifle and opened fire on students before being arrested by police.

"Bekmansurov also refused to comply with the police officer's lawful demands to drop his weapon and fired a shotgun in his direction," the committee said.

Other people were injured after jumping from the university's windows to escape the attack. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Fatal shootings have become more common in Russia in recent years, prompting a tightening of gun laws.

In September, 17 people were killed and 24 others injured in a school shooting in the Russian region of Udmurtia.

Last year, nine people, including seven students, were killed in a school shooting in Kazan, while in 2018, a teenager killed 19 people at his school in the Crimean city of Kerch before committing suicide.