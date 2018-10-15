Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot do parkour and try not to squirm

If previous videos of Atlas made you uneasy, a new clip of the amped-up humanoid robot is unlikely to calm your nerves. It shows that Boston Dynamics' battery-powered bot has moved beyond jogging and performing back flips and is now doing parkour, the obstacle course fitness regimen developed by special forces soldiers.

In the 29-second video, posted Thursday on the company's YouTube channel, Atlas leaps over a log and gracefully zigzags its way up a series of vertical obstacles measuring about 16 inches high.