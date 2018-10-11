At least ten people killed as flash floods hit Spanish island of Mallorca

At least ten people have been killed and 12 remain missing after torrential rain caused flash flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Torrents of muddy water swept through the streets, submerging cars and destroying homes as 20cm of rain fell in just four hours last night.

The ten people killed, who have not yet been named, reportedly include six Spanish nationals, one Dutch tourist, a British couple and one unidentified victim.

Floodwater engulfed the eastern town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, 65km from the capital city of Palma, after a nearby river burst its banks.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the disaster zone to speak with victims of the floods, and a minute of silence was held in the Spanish parliament.

Speaking at the scene, Mr Sanchez said he was "shocked" by the devastation, and promised that financial aid will be made available to those affected.

According to Spanish officials, 630 military personnel and members of the emergency services are assisting in a major rescue operation.

Relief centres have been set up in sports halls for at least 200 residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal, who is from Mallorca, has offered his sports centre in the town of Manacor "to all affected people who need a place to stay".

In a post on Instagram, Nadal said: "Our most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the serious floods in Sant Llorenç."

Power cuts have hampered rescue efforts, while phone connections have also been lost in some areas of the worst-hit eastern coast of the island.

Mallorca resident José Guerrero, who has been displaced by the floods, said "I've never seen something like this before in the Island, and I've been living here for the last 60 years. The way the streets are. It was incredible."

The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, said this is the most extreme weather front to hit the island for decades.

A forecaster from the agency described the rainfall as "extraordinarily intense, but localised".

AEMET has issued orange alerts for heavy rainfall in three areas - Málaga, Barcelona, and the Balearic islands.